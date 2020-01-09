City of Borger to revamp areas in downtown with grant money

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger is redeveloping parts of it’s downtown area with a $350,000 grant.
The city was recently awarded a downtown revitalization grant through the Downtown Revitalization and Main Street Programs by the Texas Department of Agriculture.
The grant money will go towards revamping the parking lot located on the west side of the 400 block of Weatherly with new pavement, sidewalks, curbs, lighting and landscaping.
This will help provide better access to downtown shopping and entertainment venues.
The revitalization and main street programs help provide ways to revamp downtown areas in communities across the state.
The city and Panhandle Regional Planning Commission applied for the grant in 2019.
The grant proposal was based on the community’s feedback of needing redevelopment in downtown Borger.
Design for the renovation will begin once all documents for the grant is complete.
The project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
