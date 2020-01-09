Armed robber steals cash from Dumas gas station

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - A man in Dumas stole an undisclosed amount of cash after displaying a handgun in a Dumas gas station.
The Dumas Police Department is asking for help after an armed robbery on Tuesday night at approximately 9:30 p.m.
The male subject is about 5′8″ or 5′9″.
If you or anyone you know has any information about the identity of the suspect in this crime, contact DPD at (806) 935-3998.
If you have information about this incident but would like to remain anonymous you can contact Moore County Crime Stoppers at (896) 935-8477.
