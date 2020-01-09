Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for aggravated assault, criminal mischief

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted for charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
Sergio Segovia is wanted by Potter County officials for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief over $2,500 under $30,000.
He is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic man, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.