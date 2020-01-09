Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for aggravated assault, criminal mischief

Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for man wanted for aggravated assault, criminal mischief
Sergio Sergovia, wanted for aggravated assault and criminal mischief (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 9, 2020 at 8:47 AM CST - Updated January 9 at 8:47 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted for charges of aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

Sergio Segovia is wanted by Potter County officials for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief over $2,500 under $30,000.

He is described as a 28-year-old Hispanic man, 5-foot-6, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where he may be, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Sergio Segovia Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.