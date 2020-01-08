WARRANT: Man stuffed child into backpack, left her in trunk

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been charged with capital murder, thought to be responsible for the death of a 10-month-old child by stuffing her in a backpack and leaving her in the trunk of a vehicle.
Trevor Rowe, 27, is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $2 million bond after being arrested Tuesday afternoon. An arrest warrant states Rowe picked up the child, who was his girlfriend’s daughter.
The child has been identified as Marion Rebecca Montoya.
After he got the child, he took her to his job site. Before leaving his vehicle, he stuffed the child into a backpack and left her in the front passenger seat floorboard.
He went to work, then checked on her later. When he checked on her, he found she got out of the backpack; then he stuffed her back in.
Around lunchtime, he checked on the child again and saw she was still breathing but crying and zipped up the backpack, before getting fast food. After lunch, he then put the child — still zipped in the backpack — and put her in his trunk.
The child was left in the trunk for more than five hours, as the temperatures in the car got higher.
Rowe called police just before 5 p.m. Tuesday and said the child was not breathing. He told police he tried to perform CPR on the child before paramedics and police arrived.
After paramedics arrived, they took the child to University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
Rowe was later arrested, after telling police he stuffed the child in the backpack and left her in the trunk, according to an arrest warrant.
Family members of Marion have set up a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, click here.
According to court documents, Rowe was arrested in 2018 after being accused of leaving two children unattended in a home. The police report says the two children were his. The police report says CPS was called, but were not able to locate anyone to respond to the house. He told police the children were sleeping and he left to get them something to eat. He left on a bicycle and told police he was gone for about 30 minutes.
Court records show the case was closed “in the interest of justice.” Rowe was never officially charged with the crime.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
