It is going to be a windy day with winds gusting up to 40 mph. Temps will warm into the 60′s under partly sunny skies. Elevated fire danger will be possible today. Winds stay breezy overnight. We stay in the ow 60′s on Thursday. Friday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 40′s and low 50′s. Scattered rain and even a few snow flurries will be possible on Friday. We warm back into the 50′s over the weekend.