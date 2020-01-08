Volunteers for senior care needed in Armstrong, Carson, Potter and Randall counties

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers for nursing homes and assisted living programs are needed in Armstrong, Carson, Potter and Randall counties.
The Area Agency on Aging-Long Term Care Ombudsman Program said volunteers will visit residents, identify and investigate complaints and educate residents, families and facility staff on protecting individuals in long-term care settings.
Volunteers must be 18 years old or older and complete a free, 36-hour training course that consists of classroom, self-study and in-facility training.
No experience is required and hours are flexible.
The training will start on Jan. 30 and registration is required.
To register or to receive more details about the volunteering opportunity, call (806) 331-2227.
