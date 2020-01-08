Sam Houston Park to get $150,000 upgrade

“So that’s one of the most important things about Sam Houston park is that it’s a well loved park. So we have a really nice stage there where we have the live concert series in the park in the summer. We also have a lot of civic and church organizations that do a lot of different events there throughout the summer, as well as it being kind of an intricate part of the San Jacinto community. It’s a well well loved park,” said Kristen Wolbach, Coordinator of PR and programs.