Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MST

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The number of recreation access permits issued by the New Mexico State Land Office nearly tripled in 2019, and officials say the goal is to keep growing that number. They say they want to identify new recreational areas on state trust land and form more partnerships with hiking, biking, rock climbing and other advocacy groups. Craig Johnson is the agency's first outdoor recreation program manager. As head of the recently launched “Open for Adventure” campaign, he tells The Associated Press that New Mexico's status as an underdog in the outdoor recreation world will end up being one of its draws as other destinations in the U.S. Southwest become more crowded.