Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

TROUBLED SANTA FE POLICE
Santa Fe police waiting on audit of troubled evidence room
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe police's poor handling of its evidence room may have affected several cases. But just how many remains a mystery. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports The department is awaiting the results of an evidence room audit conducted by a consultant. Santa Fe Deputy Chief Ben Valdez says the department will not attempt to determine if more evidence is missing until that audit. The audit comes more than six months after the Santa Fe Police Department told the District Attorney’s Office it had lost evidence in a first-degree murder case.
SHERIFF-EMBEZZLEMENT
State wants judge to reconsider charges against ex-sheriff
ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — State prosecutors want a judge to reconsider his decision to drop embezzlement charges filed against a former New Mexico sheriff-turned-judge accused of using taxpayer dollars to buy personal items. KRQE-TV reports the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office filed an appeal last week of Judge Charles Brown's decision to toss charges against former Torrance County Sheriff Heath White. Brown said in October there were omissions in the search warrant as well as some misleading information and evidence from the search allegedly was suppressed. The Attorney General's Office says investigators with New Mexico State Police found several sheriff's office-owned items on White's property during a raid in April, including guns, surveillance equipment, and tools.
RUDE COUNCILOR
Councilor's removal sought over text messages, 'being rude'
EUNICE, N.M. (AP) — A city manager of a southeastern New Mexico town is seeking to remove a councilor over attendance and for “being rude.” The Hobbs News-Sun reports City Manager Jordan Yutzy of Eunice, New Mexico recently sent a letter to the state Attorney General’s office seeking guidance on how to remove Councilor Terry Bettis from his seat.Yutzy wrote that the 15-year veteran councilor keeps sending critical text messages and social media posts. Bettis dismissed the concerns over his attendance rate and his text messages. He says he's just trying to protect residents and taxpayers.
CANNABIS PRODUCER LAWSUIT-SETTLEMENT
New Mexico settles 2017 medical cannabis lawsuit for $69K
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at a New Mexico event venue have agreed to settle a lawsuit with a medical cannabis producer over what type of products could be displayed at the state fair. The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that Expo New Mexico officials agreed to drop a pending appeal and pay $69,600 to Ultra Health LLC to avoid further legal expenses. Officials say the legal dispute began after Expo New Mexico told Ultra Health it could not display any paraphernalia related to cannabis use or cultivation in its 2017 State Fair booth. Court officials say Expo New Mexico violated the medical cannabis producer's First Amendment rights.
URANIUM MINE-NEW MEXICO
Company to shut down inactive New Mexico uranium mine
GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A Texas-based company says it plans to begin close an inactive uranium mine in New Mexico and begin activity to reclaim the site. The Gallup Independent reports that state officials Friday confirmed Hobson, Texas-based Rio Grande Resource Corp. provided formal notice in December of its plan to close the Mount Taylor Mine near Grants. A state official say the company previously said the price of uranium meant Rio Grande couldn't justify anticipated capital spending to resume mining. Grants Mayor Martin Hicks works at the site and called the closing “a death blow to Grants and Milan." Environmental activists hailed the closing announcement.
THE RECKONING-SURVIVORS OF COLOR
Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests
Even as it has pledged to go after predators in its ranks and provide support to those harmed by clergy, the church has done little to identify and reach sexual abuse victims. A survey of dioceses shows only seven know the ethnicity of survivors. While it was clear at least three had records of some sort, only one stated it purposely collected such data as part of the reporting process. For survivors of color, who often face additional social and cultural barriers to coming forward on their own, this means less public exposure, and potentially more opportunities for abuse to go on undetected.
ENERGY FUTURE-NEW MEXICO
Consumer group wants review of shutdown costs at coal plant
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An advocacy group for utility customers urged the New Mexico Supreme Court to allow state utility regulators more time to vet a proposal to close a major coal-fired power plant and divvy up shutdown costs. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and leading state legislators have urged the state's top court to intervene quickly in utility proceedings to ensure implementation of the so-called Energy Transition Act that puts New Mexico on a mandated path toward zero-carbon electricity by 2045. Mariel Nanasi of the New Energy Economy consumer group wants utility regulators to determine how to fairly divide roughly $360 million in coal-plant shutdown costs between utility investors and consumers.
ALBUQUERQUE COUNCILOR-SERVICES
Services set for Albuquerque City Council member Ken Sanchez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Services are scheduled Sunday and Monday for Ken Sanchez, a four-term Albuquerque City Council member who died Wednesday at age 63. After visitation at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Sunday, Mass will be celebrated Monday at Kiva Auditorium, followed by entombment at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Sanchez had been a councilor since 2005, serving as council president three times during that span. He also served eight yeas as a Bernalillo County commissioner. Cause of death wasn't released, but Mayor Tim Keller has said Sanchez hadn't returned to his council duties since having a “medical emergency” in November.