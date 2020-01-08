Hoops Madness: 1-7-20

Randall at Amarillo (Women’s): The other half of the Battle on Bell Street took place earlier in the night before the men’s game tipped off, and just as the men’s team put up 74 points, so did the women’s team, only they did so with about twice as much defensive presence as the Raiders fell on the road 74-34. Similar to Canyon, the No. 1 Sandies also have showed their dominance in many of the matches they’ve played, as Head Coach Jeff Williams’ squad advanced to 24-2 on the year with Tuesday’s win.