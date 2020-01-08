Hoops Madness: 1-7-20

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another edition of Hoops Madness is here! Some of the most exciting games in the Panhandle happened tonight, including a big rivalry matchup in the Battle on Bell Street.
Below are the featured games that NewsChannel 10 covered today:
Randall at Amarillo (Men’s): Junior guard Chris Dees was sensational in the opening minutes of Tuesday night’s Battle On Bell Street game between the Raiders and the Sandies. And the offensive and defensive production he supplied paved the way for momentum to side with Amarillo the entire night through as Amarillo advanced to 5-0 in district play with a 74-50 win over the visiting Raiders. Amarillo out-scored, out-sized and out-rebounded the Raiders, proving who the more dominant team was.
Coronado at Caprock (Men’s): The visiting Coronado Mustangs from Lubbock took down the struggling Caprock Longhorns Tuesday night 56-44. The game was never quite close, but was neither really ever out of hand for this matchup. Captain shooting guard D’aequan Tillman and junior guard Payton Blankenship highlighted the Mustangs offense as the crew cruised to their eighth win of the year while keeping Caprock winless in district play.
Tascosa at Canyon (Women’s): The Canyon Eagles continued to show why they are the No. 1 team in Class 4A as Head Coach Joe Lombard’s squad advanced to 20-1 on the year. Their lone loss on the year was to Guyer back on Nov. 16 which came in 56-51 fashion. Since then, they have blown opponents out of the water left and right, and thanks to some good shooting and solid defense by players like Neely Wood, it doesn’t look like they’ll be stopping anytime soon after taking down the visiting Rebels 57-44 tonight.
Randall at Amarillo (Women’s): The other half of the Battle on Bell Street took place earlier in the night before the men’s game tipped off, and just as the men’s team put up 74 points, so did the women’s team, only they did so with about twice as much defensive presence as the Raiders fell on the road 74-34. Similar to Canyon, the No. 1 Sandies also have showed their dominance in many of the matches they’ve played, as Head Coach Jeff Williams’ squad advanced to 24-2 on the year with Tuesday’s win.
