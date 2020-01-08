Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor's next coach will take over a better and much different situation than Matt Rhule did just over three years ago. The Bears went 11-3 this season, going to the Big 12 title game and Sugar Bowl. Rhule was named Tuesday as head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. Baylor has already started a nationwide search for his replacement. Rhule arrived in Waco, Texas, to a depleted roster in the aftermath of a sprawling sexual assault scandal that led to Art Briles getting fired in May 2016. The Bears went 7-6 under interim coach Jim Grobe before going 1-11 in Rhule's debut in 2017.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys will introduce Mike McCarthy as the ninth coach in franchise history on Wednesday. It will be the second coaching stop for the 56-year-old McCarthy. He won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs nine times in 12-plus seasons with Green Bay. The Packers won the Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago. McCarthy replaces Jason Garrett, whose team missed the playoffs in the final year of his contract.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Fourth-ranked Baylor has won 11 games in a row after handing No. 22 Texas Tech a rare home loss. Davion Mitchell scored 14 points, while Freddie Gillespie had nine points and 10 rebounds in a 57-52 win Tuesday night. Baylor improved to 12-1. Texas Tech had its 15-game home winning streak snapped despite Jahmi'us Ramsey's 20 points. The 10-4 Red Raiders hadn't lost a home since last January 16 against Iowa State. They are 58-6 at home in coach Chris Beard's four seasons.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kevin Samuel deftly tipped in RJ Nembhard's errant floater with 1.7 seconds remaining, allowing TCU to escape with an ugly 59-57 victory over Kansas State. Samuel finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds to lead four players in double-figures scoring for the Horned Frogs (11-3), who are off to a 2-0 start in the Big 12 for the first time since joining the conference. Desmond Bane contributed 16 points, Nembhard added 15 and Jaire Grayer finished with 10. Xavier Sneed led Kansas State (7-7, 0-2) with 19 points, though he was just 5 of 14 from the field.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Josh Nebo scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and collected four blocks as Texas A&M wiped out a 10-point halftime deficit and defeated Mississippi 57-47. The Rebels leaped to a 29-19 halftime lead thanks to Breein Tyree’s hot hand and the Aggies’ collective cold shooting. Tyree scored 21 points in the first half, thanks to sinking 8-of-10 field goals, including 5-of-7 3-pointers. Meantime the Aggies missed all 10 of their 3-point attempts in the first 20 minutes, and finished 3-of-17 from long range. Tyree led the Rebels (9-5, 0-1) with 26 points.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga is the No. 1 team in the country and it has been boosted by the additions of Ryan Woolridge and Admon Gilder, two Texans playing their final year of college basketball. Gilder transferred from Texas A&M. Woolridge transferred from North Texas. Both are averaging 10 points per game for the top-ranked Zags. There's one other Texan on the team in forward Drew Timme. They've become an important Texas trio for the Bulldogs.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Caleb Mills tied his season high with 23 points as Houston narrowly beat Temple 78-74. Mills scored seven straight Houston points during a 9-2 run for a 65-60 lead with 5:08 left. He finished 9 of 16 from the field with three 3-pointers. Chris Harris Jr. had 11 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three assists for Houston. DeJon Jarreau added 11 points and five assists, and Nate Hinton had 10 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for his seventh double-double of the season. Quinton Rose scored a season-high 21 points for the Owls.