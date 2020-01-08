FIRST ALERT: Strong cold front expected to arrive Friday, snow possible

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a strong cold front that is expected to arrive on Friday.
Temperatures will fall sharply during the afternoon and will be below freezing by evening.
An area of light to moderate snow will be possible and, although accumulations should be limited to an inch or two, the snow may combine with northerly winds gusting over 40 mph.
This could lower visibility and create a dangerous travel situation by Friday evening.
Along with the travel concerns, very frigid wind chills will be possible Friday night through Saturday morning.
We will continue to update this story as this system approaches and details become more apparent.
