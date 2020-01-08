Authorities recover stolen property dating back 2 years ago during search warrant execution at Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo authorities recovered drugs and property that was stolen in 2018 during a search warrant last week.
On Friday, Jan. 3, the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit conducted a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of North Van Buren Street, just south of the Amarillo Boulevard.
Surveillance video was setup in the area, showing that the stolen trailer was on the property.
While conducting the search warrant, officers with PABTU and the Amarillo Police Department recovered a trailer, ATV and a piece of equipment stolen in 2018, valued about $7,000.
They also seized a barreled Bolt action shotgun and over four grams of meth.
The investigation continues.
