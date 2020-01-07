City leaders to discuss potential projects for Thompson Park Pool during public forum

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders are holding a public forum Thursday evening to discuss potential projects for the Thompson Park Pool.
The forum is Jan. 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center, located at 1330 N.W. 18th Ave.
City council members, the city manager and Parks and Recreation Department members will present information and answer questions regarding projects.
The Thompson Park Pool was built in 1931 and has undergone repairs and renovations throughout the years.
It closed in December 2018 when the pool was declared no longer safe for public use.
The forum is free to the public.
