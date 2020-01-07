Amarillo’s police chief may return to Plano

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo’s police chief may be returning to Plano where he came here from and is meeting with city leaders there tonight.
Amarillo Police Department Sgt. Carla Burr says Ed Drain has applied to be chief in Plano, a suburb of Dallas.
The Plano City Council agenda for tonight says they will meet with the only police chief candidate in a meet-and-greet social event.
Drain was an assistant police chief in Plano when he took on the leadership role here in 2016. He has moved the department to faster response times and more police in neighborhoods doing community policing.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.