Amarillo police investigating rollover crash at Thompson Park

APD is investigating a rollover crash at Thompson Park (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 7, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST - Updated January 7 at 1:22 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a rollover crash on the north end of Thompson Park.

Police say a black SUV had been traveling west through the park and hit a tree, causing the SUV to roll.

One of the passengers was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other five passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Follow-Up Unit is investigating the crash.

