Amarillo police investigating rollover crash at Thompson Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a rollover crash on the north end of Thompson Park.
Police say a black SUV had been traveling west through the park and hit a tree, causing the SUV to roll.
One of the passengers was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The other five passengers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Follow-Up Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.