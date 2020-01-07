Amarillo Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on bank robbery suspect

Police are searching for this man who is a suspect in the robbery of the Chase Bank at I-40 and Bell. (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 7, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 9:47 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect in the Chase Bank robbery that happened on Monday.

Around 1:36 p.m., police were called to the Chase Bank near I-40 and Bell for a robbery.

Police say a man entered the bank and demanded money. The man said he was armed with a gun.

He then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reported injuries during the robbery.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11, with dark hair and facial hair.

He was wearing a gray button up shirt, blue jeans, a black cap and brown work boots.

If you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your information leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

