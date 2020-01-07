AFD Chief Jeff Greenlee retiring after 27 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department announced Chief Jeff Greenlee is retiring this spring after serving 27 years at the department.
Greenlee served as fire chief for eight years and was valedictorian of the Amarillo Fire Academy Class of 1993. During his time, he also served as AFD’s district chief for the hazardous material program and the communications program.
In 2012, former City Manager Jarrett Atkinson appointed Greenlee as chief after looking through potential candidates. It had been narrowed down to three internal candidates and another from outside of Amarillo.
Under Greenlee’s leadership, the department grew exponentially with positive changes. Part of it is because of the passing of Proposition 2 in 2016.
Some of those improvements under Proposition 2 include constructing three new fire stations, upgrading equipment and gear, and technological advancements in training and staffing.
Another improvement is that AFD is now able to provide service to major incidents across the state and nation because of adding the regional Incident Management Team and incorporating the department into the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
The soon-to-be-retired chief also helped create the Amarillo Fire Department Pipes & Drums.
He also had a hand in raising money and awareness to important causes in the community like the Coffee Memorial Blood Center, The 100 Club and AFD’s Fire Chief for a Day program.
Other accomplishments while leading the fire department include:
- Adding 22 personnel
- Adding a fire company Ladder 5
- Achieving accreditation through the Commission on Fire Accreditation International
- Introducing paramedic engines and ALS staff in Amarillo
- Purchase and improvements to fire department apparatus
Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller will appoint who will don the fire chief title. Greenlee’s last day as fire chief is April 8.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.