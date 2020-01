We are waking up to temps in the 20′s and 30s under clear skies. Skies will stay sunny today with a breezy north wind moving in. Winds will be out of the northwest at 15-20 mph gusting up to 30 mph. We stay dry and sunny throughout most of the week. Temps will stay above normal in the 50′s and low 60′s. Friday will be cooler dropping back into the 40s with a chance of scattered rain showers.