Education Credit Union donates more than $44,000 in Pocket Change Grants to area schools

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Education Credit Union donated more than $44,000 in Pocket Change Grants to area schools in 2019.
According to a news release, the grants are made possible by Education Credit Union employees who pay money to wear jeans on Fridays. The ECU’s Board of Directors match the employee’s donations.
In 2019, Education Credit Union donated a total of $44,863.97 in grants.
Since the Pocket Change Grants began, ECU has donated more than $350,000 to school districts across the Texas Panhandle.
The grans are open to area school teachers in August who are needing some additional help preparing for the school year. The grant application closes in October, and grants are delivered before the Christmas holiday.
