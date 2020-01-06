Dallas Cowboys hire Mike McCarthy as new head coach

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Just seven days after the conclusion of its 2019 season, and less than 24 hours after Jason Garrett’s end to his head coaching career in Dallas, the Cowboys are reportedly in agreement with former Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy.
Sources confirmed to both ESPN and Fox Sports that McCarthy will become the ninth head coach in the history of the Cowboys.
McCarthy, who led the Green Bay Packers to a super bowl win against the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2010, will replace Garrett, a long-time Dallas coach who went 85-67.
While with the Packers, McCarthy earned 125 wins while losing just 77 games and tying in two different contest.
He made the playoffs in nine of his 13 seasons, and in addition to his Super Bowl win, the Packers also made it to the NFC Championship game two times.
McCarthy had a less than stellar ending to his time with Green Bay as the former Packers coach missed the playoffs in 2017 and got fired after 12 games in 2018.
Over the course of the last season, McCarthy interviewed for the head coaching position with the New York Jets, and also turned down opportunities with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals.
Before interviewing with the Cowboys over the weekend, he interviewed with the Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.
McCarthy is largely responsible for the successful development of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and executives with the Cowboys believe he will be a good teacher to further develop current Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott.
The coaching styles on offense from Garrett to McCarthy are significantly different, and it will be interesting to see how the team adapts to the ways of McCarthy.
The Cowboys finished 2019 8-8 and in second place in the NFC East, just behind the Philadelphia Eagles who lost to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday night in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.
