Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at Chase Bank at I-40 and Bell
Police are searching for this man who is a suspect in the robbery of the Chase Bank at I-40 and Bell. (Source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 6, 2020 at 2:19 PM CST - Updated January 6 at 2:40 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Chase Bank location at I-40 and Bell Street.

Around 1:36 p.m., police were called to the Chase Bank near I-40 and Bell for a robbery.

Police say a man entered the bank and demanded money. The man said he was armed with a gun.

He then left with an undisclosed amount of money.

There were no reported injuries during the robbery.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11, with dark hair and facial hair.

He was wearing a gray button up shirt, blue jeans, a black cap and brown work boots.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

