Amarillo police investigating armed robbery at Chase Bank at I-40 and Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Chase Bank location at I-40 and Bell Street.
Around 1:36 p.m., police were called to the Chase Bank near I-40 and Bell for a robbery.
Police say a man entered the bank and demanded money. The man said he was armed with a gun.
He then left with an undisclosed amount of money.
There were no reported injuries during the robbery.
Police say the suspect is described as a white man between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11, with dark hair and facial hair.
He was wearing a gray button up shirt, blue jeans, a black cap and brown work boots.
If you have any information on this robbery, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
