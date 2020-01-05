Weather Outlook: Cooler Monday with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a cool day with temperatures in the upper 40s & lower 50s.
Tonight is looking mostly clear with lows in the lower 30s.
Monday is looking about the same with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Expect sunny skies and breezy North winds.
Monday night looks clear and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Still watching a potential wind & Fire Danger event for Wednesday, things look to be pretty cloudy by late day so the winds may come in weaker which would be good news!
