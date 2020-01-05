Police release name of suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in South Lubbock

“Two officers responded to the scene. As they arrived, they found the suspect in the 3600 block of 96th Street. Once they had him a little bit contained, the suspect actually opened fire on the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect was shot and is deceased,” Captain Mendoza told KCBD. "The two officers who were involved are not injured. They’re okay and they will be placed on administrative leave as a standard procedure until the investigation is complete. Again, this is an ongoing investigation. We’re at the very preliminary stages of it and we’re going to ask the Lubbock residents to be patient with us around the scene and let us do our job.”