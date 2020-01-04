Infection outbreak affecting pet owners now linked to dogs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Disease Control is investigating a recent outbreak of pet owners becoming seriously ill from their new pets.
Campylobacter is commonly found in dogs often through cross breeding or exposure to contamination, and local vets are hoping to prevent an outbreak by encouraging better hygiene around pets.
The infection can affect both the pet and the pet owner, and pets can develop this infection in many ways.
“The infection comes from contamination from either the environment or what they eat,” says Merten Pearson, Veterinarian at Noah’s Ark Veterinary. “The disease can be transmitted to humans through unsanitary pet hygiene or feeding them raw meat.”
The CDC says many humans have now been hospitalized due to exposure to an infected pet.
Symptoms can include diarrhea that is often bloody, fever, and sharp stomach pains, and it’s been recommended to see a doctor or vet as soon as possible should you suspect you or your pet has been exposed to this infection.
