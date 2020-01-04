Hoops Madness: 1-3-20

Randall vs Palo Duro (Boys): The Randall Raiders on the men’s side didn’t have much luck either today at home as the team also fell to the visiting Palo Duro Dons 69-60. The Raiders aren’t in as tough of a district as their counterparts on the women’s team, but big district wins are still something Randall will need if they hope to advance further than the regular season. They aren’t as unbeatable as the girls’ side, but Amarillo still has a nice lead in the district over a team like Randall.