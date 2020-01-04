Hoops Madness: 1-3-20

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With district play starting up and rolling on for many of the Panhandle’s high school basketball teams, playing well and securing wins is becoming more and more important.
One such team that will really have to continue to perform well and stick to their identity is the Randall Lady Raiders, who sit in perhaps one of the toughest districts in our area, featuring powerhouse schools such as Amarillo and Monterey.
Below are the featured games that NewsChannel 10 covered today:
Randall vs Palo Duro (Girls): The Randall Raiders play in an incredibly tough district having both Amarillo and Monterey at the top of those standings. Every win counts for this Raiders team, but Randall just couldn’t get a big district win today as they hosted the Palo Duro Dons. The Dons, who sit below Randall in the district standings, took down the Raiders 72-63 for a big road win.
Randall vs Palo Duro (Boys): The Randall Raiders on the men’s side didn’t have much luck either today at home as the team also fell to the visiting Palo Duro Dons 69-60. The Raiders aren’t in as tough of a district as their counterparts on the women’s team, but big district wins are still something Randall will need if they hope to advance further than the regular season. They aren’t as unbeatable as the girls’ side, but Amarillo still has a nice lead in the district over a team like Randall.
Tascosa vs Wichita Falls Hirschi (Boys): The Tascosa Rebels continue to use solid shooting from the paint and from beyond the arc as they take down Wichita Falls Hirschi 49-39. Offense wasn’t a big advantage in this game that only saw 88 total points scored, but that’s no surprise when you consider Tascosa plays a solid and well-conditioned full/half-court press defense at many points throughout their games. Keeping momentum will be key for this team that is still riding a growing win streak.
Tascosa vs Gruver (Girls): Perhaps as big as any win today that we saw, the Tascosa Lady Rebels got a ginormous win as they hosted the top ranked Gruver Greyhounds. Gruver coming into the game had just two losses in the season, but the Rebels, like the men’s team, plays a nice defensive game and also can shoot and dominate the paint. This helped them get a huge 73-67 win.
Amarillo at Monterey (Boys): Both Amarillo basketball teams were on the road today taking on the Monterey Plainsmen, two programs that like Amarillo, sit up near the top of their respective district standings. That couldn’t stop the Plainsmen from keeping down the electric play Cade Hornecker who continues to torment both defenses and offenses. Aided by Brendyn Helsan, this team is set up for a lot of success as we approach the final months of the season. The Sandies took down the Plainsmen 57-51.
Amarillo at Monterey (Girls): As mentioned above, both squads for these girls teams are incredibly skilled. But Amarillo is No. 1 in the state and Monterey is No. 25. And it definitely showed tonight, as the Lady Sandies took down the Lady Plainsmen 64-39, proving that there is a huge difference in skill between the best team in the state and a team that rests 24 spots below them in the latest state rankings.
