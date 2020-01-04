Amarillo Bulls get huge bounce-back win over Brown Bears

From there, scoring was as easy as skating for these acrobatic athletes. Later in the first period, forward Ty Black netted his fifth goal of the season after backhanding the puck past the Kenai River goaltender. Before the game, Russo stressed that Black, who has been electric in practice, finding the net most frequently, would need to have a huge part in the game. Along with adjusting to the Brown Bears’ open style of play, Russo also made adjustments of separating his main scorers into different lines to add pressure throughout the entire game on the Kenai River defense as opposed to having one electric scoring line that would only see minimal time.