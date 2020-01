Skies will continue to clear this morning with cloud cover and a few light showers in the southeast. Temps are chilly in the 20′s and 30s but will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny skies. We warm into the upper 50′s and low 60′s on Saturday making it the warmest day of the weekend. We drop back into the 50′s Sunday through Tuesday. Another warm up into the 60′s is expected to the end of next week.