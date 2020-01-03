This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From learning new painting techniques and the AMoA Open Exhibition to getting to know police officers in Amarillo, here’s what’s going on in the area!
You can save a life today and tomorrow at the 38th Annual M*A*S*H Blood Drive at the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.
Blood donors will receive a long-sleeved Coffee Memorial shirt, a pass to the Escape the Trap House, and be entered to win prizes such as the complete series of MASH DVD set and a PlayStation 4 gaming console with a $75 gaming gift card.
The drive is Friday, Jan. 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
You can have dinner and get to know your fellow Amarillo police officers tomorrow at Moondoggy’s Pizza and Pub.
The pizza with police event is held every first Saturday of every month.
You can ask officers questions for advice and get familiar with their faces.
The event is Saturday, Jan. 4 from noon to 2:00 p.m. in downtown Amarillo.
You’re invited to Bilingual Story Time tomorrow at the Amarillo Public East Branch Library.
You can enjoy favorite stories in English and Spanish and also do a fun craft.
The event is Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m. at the East Branch Library, located at 2232 E. 27th St.
Local artists can show their work at the Amarillo Museum of Art Open Exhibition.
Artists can install their work for free today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or Saturday, Jan. 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m at AMoA, located at 2200 S. Van Buren St.
An opening reception of the art pieces will be tomorrow, Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and costs $10 per person.
AMoA members and children 12 and under get in free.
For more details on rules for submitting art work and the reception, go here.
You can try your hand at the pour painting technique this weekend at the Art Trek Studio.
It costs $20 and up, just depending on the size of the canvas.
The event is Sunday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Art Trek Studio, 312 S.W. 6th St.
You can reserve a seat and register on their Facebook page.
You can also paint your own crown at the Burn Studio in Amarillo this afternoon.
Participants will design and paint a crown while enjoying food and refreshments.
The cost is $25 for a canvas.
All ages are welcome.
Find out more details here.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.