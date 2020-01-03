Texas State looks to extend streak vs Arkansas St.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Red Wolves have given up just 66.3 points per game to Sun Belt opponents so far. That's an improvement from the 69.7 per game they allowed in non-conference play.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 38 percent of the 79 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 21 over the last three games. He's also converted 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.