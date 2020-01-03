$1,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest of Tucumcari shoplifters

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of two shoplifting suspects in Tucumcari, New Mexico.
On December 28, the Tucumcari Police Department responded to a shoplifting incident at the Napa Auto Parts located at 624 E. Tucumcari Blvd.
Two unidentified men walked into the store and left with numerous expensive tools.
TPD and Crime Stoppers is asking for help identifying these suspects and seeking any information related to these thefts.
Anyone with information related to these crimes can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at (575) 461-3507.
