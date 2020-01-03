Potter County Sheriff’s Office discusses importance of stopping for school buses

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents of the importance of stopping for school buses.
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference to discuss the traffic laws and fines related to passing stopped school buses.
The conference this morning was held by Sheriff Thomas of Potter County and Sergeant Barkley of DPS.
They discussed the hefty misdemeanor fines that will be issued when passing a stopped school bus that can range from $750 to $1,200 for a first time offense.
For a second offense you could face a $1,000 to over $2,000 fine if convicted again within five years of your first offense.
The court can also issue for the drivers’ license to be suspended for up to six months with second offense.
It is a Class A misdemeanor if the incident causes bodily injury and a State Jail Felony if previously convicted of Class A misdemeanor.
This has been an ongoing issue and Potter County Sheriffs are hoping that by educating the public on the punishments of this crime, it can be taken more seriously.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.