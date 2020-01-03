Pelvic pain specialists in Amarillo serving more than just the greater Panhandle region

“Looking at some of the new diagnostic criteria for irritable bowel or functional bowel syndrome," said Dr. Kauffman. "They take a stronger look at bladder related issues with this and it expanded some of the definitions of some of the fibroid tumors in women, taking a greater look at endometriosis, and very importantly looking at how pain changes one’s life, and when does it change your life. There is depressive disorder going on as well too.”