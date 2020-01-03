Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A sheriff in Ohio says a round of celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve ricocheted into his cruiser and glanced off his bullet-proof vest. The Allen County sheriff says he wasn't hurt by the bullet that he says narrowly missed the face of his major who also was in the car. Around the nation, authorities say at least two people died from celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve. In Cleveland, authorities have charged a man with reckless homicide after they say he shot and killed his girlfriend "popping off shots" as he celebrated. A 61-year-old woman was killed by a stray bullet outside her Houston home.