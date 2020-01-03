ELLIS COUNTY, Ok. (KFDA) - An Ellis County inmate escaped police custody from a behavioral health department this morning.
On January 2, at approximately 9:15 a.m., inmate Sean Pulver escaped from the Northwest Center for Behavioral Health Department in Woodward, Oklahoma.
Pulver was in custody since December 9 for domestic assault, battery and interrupting an emergency telephone call.
He is about 5′11′' tall and 180 pounds.
He has black hair with the top being bleached, and green eyes.
Pulver was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, orange boxers, and orange socks.
According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department he has family in Gage, Oklahoma and friends throughout Woodward and Ellis County.
If you have any information regarding this escaped inmate, ECSD asks that you contact them immediately at (580) 885-7377 or call 911.
