Editorial: Not bringing back Jason Garrett a big mistake

The other thing I’d like to point out is that a coach is only a coach. He has to make the calls from the sideline. If his players can’t execute the plays he calls, it cannot be his fault, to an extent. I get that coaches make questionable play calls like going for a pass on third-and-one or maybe calling a play over and over again when it never works. But when a wide receiver can’t catch a pass that he is able to get his hands on, or a well put together offensive line can’t perform as well as they were expected to, there are problems ON THE FIELD that a coach just can’t solve. Oh, and it gets even tougher when a quarterback who wants $30 million a year on a new contract over and under throws passes to wide open receivers. Yes, Prescott may have been at the top of the leaderboards this year for passing yards, but also keep in mind he plays in the NFC East, and that his schedule wasn’t exactly the most strenuous when you look at those opposing secondaries.