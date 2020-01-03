Editorial: Not bringing back Jason Garrett a big mistake

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -At 9 p.m. Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys made the biggest mistake in their 2019 season: Deciding to move on from former Head Coach Jason Garrett.
ESPN’s Ed Werder reported on Twitter that “Cowboys Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones have moved slowly and with ‘abundance of care and respect’ for Jason Garrett. That phase expected to conclude soon with Garrett not part of organization. Next phase to involve candidate interviews will begin quickly thereafter.”
As I’m sure 99-percent of Cowboys fans would probably disagree, this is a huge mistake.
Jason Garrett is a good coach, and it’s as simple as that.
Garrett was 85-67 as the Cowboys coach, but only ever won two playoff games since 2010. He had only one losing season dating back to 2015 when the team went 4-12. Dallas’ 8-8 finish to this season was the fourth .500-finish of his career. He spent 13 years with the Cowboys and nine and a half years as the head honcho with the team. The Cowboys hadn’t had a full coaching search since Bill Parcells retired back in 2007. Oh, and by the way, while Tom Landry is the most winning coach in Cowboys history, Garrett is second.
But even with what some would consider disappointing statistics for a head coach, you have to remember two crucial things. First, think about the other set of coaches that Dallas could have at the helm of its team. Would you really be satisfied with the inexperienced Adam Gase? The emotionless Todd Bowles? Of course not! You’d want a coach that fights for his players, yells at referees that make terrible calls, and a coach that knows how to coach, which you would think there would be more of in the National Football League.
The other thing I’d like to point out is that a coach is only a coach. He has to make the calls from the sideline. If his players can’t execute the plays he calls, it cannot be his fault, to an extent. I get that coaches make questionable play calls like going for a pass on third-and-one or maybe calling a play over and over again when it never works. But when a wide receiver can’t catch a pass that he is able to get his hands on, or a well put together offensive line can’t perform as well as they were expected to, there are problems ON THE FIELD that a coach just can’t solve. Oh, and it gets even tougher when a quarterback who wants $30 million a year on a new contract over and under throws passes to wide open receivers. Yes, Prescott may have been at the top of the leaderboards this year for passing yards, but also keep in mind he plays in the NFC East, and that his schedule wasn’t exactly the most strenuous when you look at those opposing secondaries.
If the players aren’t executing, the coach can’t be expected to bring his team to the playoffs year after year, which is what Cowboys fans expect. Maybe Garrett needed to go and the Cowboys need new leadership. Maybe fans expected too much. I’m not sure. But what I do know, is that based off of what I watched this year from the Cowboys, this season’s failure can’t be pinned on Garrett as so many have claimed.
Disagree with me? Let me know!
