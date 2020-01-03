Center for Advancement Amarillo offering free GED classes for women

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Center for Advancement of Amarillo has opened enrollment for free GED classes for women this Spring.
Enrollment is open now through January 14.
An Amarillo College instructor will be teaching the 16 week course beginning January 15.
Classes will be Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Center for Advancement, located at 2308 SW 7th Ave.
To enroll call the Center for Advancement Resource Coordinator Cherrie Miller at (806) 358-7803.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.