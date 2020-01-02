UCF, Houston seek first conference win

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Quentin Grimes, Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau have collectively scored 46 percent of Houston's points this season. For Central Florida, Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Dre Fuller Jr. have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Central Florida scoring.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 33.3 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over the last three games. He's also made 67.8 percent of his free throws this season.