Reserve seats for the 2nd Annual State of the Economy event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo residents can begin reserving seats now for the 2nd Annual State of the Economy event being held later in January.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation is hosting the state of the economy event at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 in the Heritage Room at the Amarillo Civic Center, located at 401 S. Buchanan St.
Perryman Group President and CEO Dr. Ray Perryman will be the keynote speaker.
The AEDC event will look into how the national economy is impacting the local economy.
Limited seats are available.
