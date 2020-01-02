Meet the first baby born of the decade in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Northwest Texas Hospital welcomes the first baby of the decade in Amarillo.
It’s a boy!!! A family of five, turned into a family of six today as they welcomed their son and brother into the world and winning the title of ‘First Baby Born on New Year’s Day in Amarillo.’
“I remember I was like, right when he came out, did I win?” said Anita Flores, mother of first born baby of the New Year.
Ricardo Sebastian Ray Flores was born at 9:24 this morning making him the first baby in all of Amarillo to be born on January 1st, 2020.
“Gosh, how exciting is that. What we do, we send an announce overhead, announcing that this baby was our first baby of the decade and we give them a great big basket of goodies to celebrate this new baby,” said Northwest Texas Hospital Registered Nurse Tara Judd.
Anita knew that there were other babies getting ready to be delivered at other hospitals, so when she found out she won the title, she was extremely excited.
They waited over 6 hours to decide on a name, but Mr. Flores joked that they stumbled on the perfect name with Mrs. Flores explaining how.
“We have a kid named Roberto, we have two A’s , we have Adrian, Andrew and then Roberto, so we wanted something that went with Roberto. And then Sebastian is my dad’s middle name and all of our boys and her have the middle name Ray,” said Flores.
Ricardo Sebastian Ray Flores was born a healthy weight of 6 pounds and 7 ounces with a full head of black hair. His due date was December 26th, but according to his mother, he decided to stay a little bit longer.
“So, in the last decade approximately 24,000 babies are born here at Northwest Texas Hospital. So, what a special thing for this baby to be the first baby of the new decade where we are probably going to have a bountiful amount of babies,” said Judd.
Approximately 10,452 babies will be born in the United States on January 1, 2020.
