Man hospitalized, another arrested after stabbing in Amarillo on New Year’s Day

Jonah Fletcher, arrested for stabbing on New Year's Day (Source: Potter County Detention Center)
By Kaitlin Johnson | January 2, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 3:28 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been arrested on charges related to a stabbing that happened in Amarillo New Year’s Day.

Around 3:32 p.m., officers were called to a home near South Florida Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, the found a 67-year-old man had been stabbed about three hours before the police were called.

The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police detained two other men who were at the home for questioning about the incident. During the investigation, police learned that there had been a large group at the home at the time of the stabbing, but many people left before police were called.

Police then identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jonah Fletcher.

He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The case is under investigation.

