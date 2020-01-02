Man hospitalized, another arrested after stabbing in Amarillo on New Year’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - One person has been arrested on charges related to a stabbing that happened in Amarillo New Year’s Day.
Around 3:32 p.m., officers were called to a home near South Florida Street and Southwest 2nd Avenue on reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, the found a 67-year-old man had been stabbed about three hours before the police were called.
The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police detained two other men who were at the home for questioning about the incident. During the investigation, police learned that there had been a large group at the home at the time of the stabbing, but many people left before police were called.
Police then identified the suspect as 39-year-old Jonah Fletcher.
He was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The case is under investigation.
