Local gyms see huge increases following the New Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local gyms are seeing a huge increase in membership and activity immediately following the New Year.
According to a Marist Poll survey taken back in November, fitness remains at the top of Americans’ New Year resolution list.
However, gym owners are trying to encourage local residents to stay consistent throughout the year in order to see goals come to fruition.
“As soon as January 1st comes around, we see people come in almost four to six times an hour,” says Robert Hurta Planet Fitness General Manager.
Hurta says on average in the month of December, the gym sees about 700 members checking in, but after the holiday season, check-in numbers rise to about 2,700 active members.
Many residents who are already members of a gym are also trying to make fitness part of their daily routine.
“We also have people that have been out for a while that are just getting back into it that have been out for three or four months who are getting back to their routines again," says Bryan Lindemann, owner of Picture Perfect Fitness.
Making this your New Year’s resolution is a great idea, but in order to see it through takes consistency.
Hurta says “it’s going to get harder everyday, but just keep on coming, and we will be here for you guys".
Health experts also mention a getting a trainer and creating a meal plan for about three months will help you achieve your New Year fitness goals much easier.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.