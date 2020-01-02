Local artists invited to show work at AMoA Open Exhibition

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Local artists can show their work at the Amarillo Museum of Art Open Exhibition.
Beginning tomorrow, artists can install their art work for free from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or Saturday, Jan. 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m at AMoA, located at 2200 S. Van Buren St.
Artists can only submit one art work per person and it must be dry and ready to hang.
AMoA will provide pins, nails, hammers and a limited number of pedestals.
Art work must also be five-by-five or smaller.
An opening reception will be held this Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with popcorn, drinks, beer and wine.
It costs $10 per person and children 12 and under get in free. The exhibition is schedule from Jan. 4-12.
Fifty door prizes will also be given away opening night.
Artists will then deinstall their work on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.