Cold Front Thursday

A cold front is expected to be here by the middle part of the day on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 40s then quickly fall by late day. Expect increasing clouds as well as gusty North winds. There is a slight chance of showers by late day mainly across the SW Panhandle especially NM. As of right now, the best chance of a Wintry mix looks to be in Curry & Roosevelt county. Temperatures will fall into the 20s by Friday morning.