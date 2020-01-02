Case dismissed after 3,350 pounds of hemp in U-Haul mistaken for marijuana

“They were very quick to trumpet the arrest on social media as if this was a massive marijuana bust, to slander our client as a marijuana trafficker and not an innocent man in America just trying to earn a living," he said. “Just to be clear, I have nothing but respect for the federal government and the way the agents have conducted themselves. They were very forthright and very respectful, but they weren’t clear on what the law is and the idea that we’re going to arrest people and sort it out later is - that’s not how any of this works.”