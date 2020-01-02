Canyon police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries on New Year’s Eve

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that happened on New Year’s Eve.
On Jan. 1, the Canyon Police Department was notified of multiple vehicle burglaries in the Hunsley Hills area.
The burglaries occurred near Country Club Dr., Southridge Dr., and Greenwood between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.
It is believed that all of the vehicles were left unlocked, and some had purses inside.
CPD is asking residents in this area to review their home surveillance footage between these hours.
They are also asking that all residents lock and remove valuables from their vehicles as this is a huge deterrent against theft.
These incidents are still under investigation, and anyone with information should call CPD at (806) 655-5005.
