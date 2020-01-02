Amarillo Police Department gives update on investigation of social media video showing officer kicking K-9

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department has released an update on the investigation into the social media post that appears to show an officer kicking a K-9.
According to a news release, an officer and his K-9 were called to assist patrol officers in apprehending a suspect who had stolen a vehicle around 12:25 a.m. on December 30.
As other officers were handcuffing the suspect, police say the K-9 officer kicks the K-9 one time as he is returning the dog to the police car.
The Amarillo Police Department says it is investigating this incident on two fronts.
There is an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if the officer violated any department policies or procedures. The officer’s chain of command will determine disciplinary actions if there are sustained allegations of policy violations.
Under Texas Penal Code Section 38.151, a person commits an offense if the person recklessly taunts, torments or strikes a police service animal. This offense is a Class C misdemeanor.
A Criminal Investigation Division detective will review this incident and determine if the case is referred to Municipal Court for prosecution.
As Amarillo Police Department K-9s live with their handlers and their families, the K-9 has been removed from the officer’s home. He is being kenneled with the K-9 Unit supervisor while the investigations are ongoing.
Police say the dog does not appear to have sustained any injuries from the incident. He is scheduled to be checked by a veterinarian to make sure.
The officer is continuing to report for duty without his K-9 partner while the investigations are ongoing.
