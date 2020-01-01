Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

DALLAS (AP) — The man who fatally shot two people at a Texas church before a congregant shot and killed him was ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial in 2012. Keith Thomas Kinnunen was eventually deemed competent for trial on those charges and others, but the charges were reduced to misdemeanors to which he ultimately pleaded guilty. It's unclear if his lengthy criminal record and psychological history would have barred him from legally buying the gun he used in Sunday's attack at the church in the town of White Settlement. An ex-wife told The Associated Press on Tuesday that by the end of her six-year marriage to Kinnunen, he was “really disturbed.”