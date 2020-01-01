1 killed, 1 seriously injured in tractor-trailer crash on New Year’s Eve near Shamrock

SHAMROCK, Texas (KFDA) - One person was killed and another has serious injuries after a tractor-trailer crashed into another tractor-trailer on New Year’s Eve near Shamrock.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said about 12:15 p.m., 41-year-old Peter Smith, of Clifton Springs, New York, was driving east a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40, about four miles east of Shamrock.
The vehicle veered across a grassy center median and into the eastbound lanes, striking another tractor-trailer.
The front seat area of Smith’s tractor-trailer was crushed during the collision.
Smith was pronounced dead on scene of the crash and was wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger, also from New York, was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries.
Officials said she was in the sleeper berth of the truck tractor.
The other driver, from Pennsylvania, was transported to another hospital with minor injuries.
An investigation into the crash is underway.
