2 dead after shooting near Depot District, suspect on the loose
Two people were injured after a shooting on Jan. 1 in the 1900 block of Buddy Holly Avenue. (Source: Melanie Camacho, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff | January 1, 2020 at 4:24 AM CST - Updated January 1 at 2:35 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people are dead after a shooting outside of a nightclub on Wednesday morning. Police are searching for a suspect.

Police responded to a shooting outside Level Nightclub in the 1900 block of Buddy Holly Avenue just before 2 a.m. The two victims have been identified as 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard and 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor.

Both were found with gunshot wounds and taken to University Medical Center where they later died.

An investigation found Traylor got in a fight with the suspect inside the nightclub. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot Traylor.

Police say Shephard was seen running from the scene when he was shot.

Police are also actively searching for the suspect in this shooting. However, no description has been given.

No other information is available at this time.

